After Pakistan finished on a score of 438 in their first innings, it seemed like they were in the driver's seat, but the New Zealand openers has started steadily and are yet to give any chance in their 165 runs opening stand. The pitch seems to be flattened out as both batters near their centuries. The third day will resume at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. Alex Carey Hits Maiden Test Ton, Becomes First Aussie Wicketkeeper To Score Test Hundred in Nine Years.

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 3 Live on Sony Liv

🇵🇰 will look to redeem themselves against the Black Caps after failing to register a single win in their series against England 🙌 Watch PAKvNZ 1st Test tomorrow, 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/B78V8BCnym — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)