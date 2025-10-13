The Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 has already gotten off to a fascinating start and fans will look forward to watching what is in store on Day 2 of the match. Day 2 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 is set to resume at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the action will resume at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). For fans looking for where to watch Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025, unfortunately, they will not be able to enjoy PAK vs SA live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Neither is there any online viewing option, as fans won't officially find PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. Fans can, however, catch PAK vs SA live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's social media handles. PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025: Imam-Ul-Haq, Shan Masood Shine As Pakistan Post 313/5 Against South Africa at Stumps on Day 1.

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps

Stumps on Day 1! 🏏 Pakistan close the day on 313/5 after 90 overs.#TheProteas Men will look to make early inroads tomorrow and set the tone for Day 2. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/nTlvIWXItE — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 12, 2025

