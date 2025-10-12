Lahore [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): Half-centuries from top-order batters Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Shan Masood were the highlights as Pakistan ended the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Lahore on a strong position at 313/5 on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, Pakistan was at 313/5, with Mohammed Rizwan (62*) and Salman Agha *(52*) unbeaten, having stitched a 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Also Read | South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 14 and Who Will Win SA-W vs BAN-W?.

After Kagiso Rabada cleaned up a struggling Abdullah Shafique for just two runs, it was Imam and Shan who stitched a 161-run stand for the second wicket.

Prenelan Subrayen (1/72) trapped Masood leg-before wicket for a 147-ball 76, consisting of nine fours and two sixes. Babar Azam continued his poor run across formats, scoring just 23 runs in 48 balls, consisting of four boundaries, before he was trapped lbw by Simon Harmer (1/75) after Saud Shakeel (0) was removed for a golden duck by Senuran Muthusamy (2/101).

Also Read | Liverpool vs Manchester City, Women’s Super League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch WSL Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Salman and Rizwan continued the proceedings for Pakistan, helping their side beyond the 300-run mark after they were restricted to 199/5.

It was a great day for Salman and Shan as they reached the 3,000-run mark in international cricket.

In 95 international matches, Agha has scored 3,046 runs in 105 innings at an average of 35.41 with four centuries and 20 fifties and a best score of 134. In Tests, he has scored 1,369 runs in 22 matches and 41 innings with an average of 40.26, with three centuries and 10 fifties.

Masood, on the other hand, has scored 3,014 runs in 71 matches and 107 innings at an average of 29.54, including six centuries and 16 fifties. In 43 Tests, the Pakistan skipper has made 2,456 runs in 81 innings at an average of 30.70, including six centuries and 12 innings, with his best score being 156.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)