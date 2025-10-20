Pakistan and South Africa face each other in the 2nd and final Test of the two-match series on Monday, October 20. The PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 is set to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and it will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series in India and hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA live telecast on any TV channel. And there are no online viewing options as well for the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series, as there is no official streaming partner of the same in India. Fans can, however, get PAK vs SA live score updates on Cricket South Africa's social media handles. Massive Security Breach As Fan Enters Pakistan Dressing Room Balcony To Meet Babar Azam During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Lahore (Watch Video).

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025

An unpredictable contest awaits in Rawalpindi! ⚔️#TheProteas Men are ready for an all-out battle in the final Test, as they aim to level the series. 💪🇿🇦 Don’t miss a single moment, live on SuperSport! 📺 pic.twitter.com/JpD29lV85j — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 20, 2025

