With both teams looking to get some much-needed practice in the middle, Pakistan women national cricket team will lock horns against South Africa women national team in lock horns in their final ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match on September 28. The PAK-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match will be played at Colombo Cricket Club Ground in Colombo and start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. So, the Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women match might have live telecast viewing options on the Star Sports TV channels; however, there is no official confirmation yet, since this is a warm-up match. Live streaming viewing options of the PAK-W vs SA-W ICC WWC 2025 warm-up match might be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website, but there is no official confirmation on this. Readers can find live score updates on the ICC website, Proteas Women, and PCB Live Scores social media handles, respectively. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Captains Pose With Trophy Ahead of 13th Edition of Women's Cricket World Cup (See Pic)

PAK-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming

The grind is real as the countdown continues to our Proteas Women’s opening game of the ICC Women’s World Cup. 🔥🏏 #AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/5s6Ep5iEBa — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) September 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)