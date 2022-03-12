Pakistan face Australia in 2nd Test match of the series at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi from March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. Sony Sports will telecast the game in India while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming. PTV Sports are the official broadcasters of the series in Pakistan.

