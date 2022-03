Nepal would face Papua New Guinea in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two on March 16, 2022. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST. The live telecast of this match will not be available but FanCode will provide the live streaming on its app and website.

Can the mighty Oman players weave magic to make it to the main event? 🤔 📺 Get you answers in the ICC Men’s CWC League 2, LIVE on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/NhBMDC1MiN@TheOmanCricket pic.twitter.com/juctS9OUww — FanCode (@FanCode) March 3, 2022

