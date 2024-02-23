The fifth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will see Netherlands taking on Namibia once again. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on February 23, Friday and has a scheduled start time of 9:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time) although the toss is delayed due to wet outfield. The Netherlands would aim to secure another win against Namibia and get some momentum behind them, Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of this contest, due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can catch the live streaming online of this contest on ICC TV but it is available only in selected regions. Fan Watches Nepal vs Namibia ODI Cricket Match by Climbing on Tree Branch, Videos Go Viral

Netherlands vs Namibia ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐚𝐲 🚨🇳🇦 vs 🇳🇱 Namibia and the Netherlands are all set to battle it out at TU in their second clash in the ICC Men’s CWC League 2, with action starting at 9:30 AM 🏏🏏 Tickets 🎟️ via IME Pay app: https://t.co/AvBLqykX8L #CWCL2 | #NepalCricket #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/teTW2MeCLr — CAN (@CricketNep) February 23, 2024

