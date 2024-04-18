The Punjab Kings are all set to play against the Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The match is set to start from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans in India can use the Star Sports Network to watch the live broadcast of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match. The PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 match can also be streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website for free. PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 33 in Mullanpur

PBKS vs MI Live

