Promising Indian left arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is down with medical conditions and all set to miss majority of the matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. The fast bowler shared picture of him receiving treatment calling it unfortunate and really hard to stay away from cricket. He assured that his on his road to recovery and will be back as soon as declared fit. Jos Buttler, England Captain, Voted ICC Men's Player of the Month For The First Time

Khaleel Ahmed Set To Miss Majority Of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Season

Dear all, it’s very hard to stay away from cricket, It's unfortunate, but due to my medical condition, I would be missing most of the matches of the upcoming Ranji season. I am on the road to recovery and will be back in the side once deemed fit. I am grateful for all the wishes pic.twitter.com/TA68ARmoPx — Khaleel Ahmed 🇮🇳 (@imK_Ahmed13) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)