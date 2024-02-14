After a magnificent series, Sri Lanka will now be looking forward to whitewashing Afghanistan as they have already won two matches in the three-match ODI series. The SL vs AFG 3rd ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele and has a scheduled start time of 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Ten 5 will provide a live telecast of this contest. Fans can watch the SL vs AFG 3rd ODI on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans will also be able to watch the SL vs AFG 3rd ODI live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Begins in Nepal on Road To Qualify CWC 2027.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

The stage is set for the final act! ️ Sri Lanka leads the series 2-0 and aims for a clean sweep against Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI. #SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/VfEA3r4Sgl — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 14, 2024

