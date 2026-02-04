Namibia National Cricket Team vs Scotland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enter their final phase today, 4 February 2026, as Namibia and Scotland go head-to-head in an official warm-up fixture. The match is being held at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 in Bengaluru, one of the primary training hubs for the tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online.

For both Associate nations, today's encounter is a critical opportunity to test playing combinations on Indian soil. While these matches do not carry official T20 International status, they allow teams to utilise their full 15-member squads, providing much-needed match practice before the tournament's official start on 7 February.

Namibia vs Scotland Match Timing and Venue

The contest is scheduled to begin in the early afternoon, offering players a chance to acclimatise to the dry and often high-scoring conditions of Bengaluru.

Category Details Match Namibia vs Scotland (Warm-up Match 7) Date Wednesday, 4 February 2026 Venue BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru Start Time (IST) 13:00 (01:00 PM) Start Time (GMT) 07:30 AM

Where to Watch Namibia vs Scotland Live Streaming Online

Broadcast arrangements for the warm-up stage vary by region. While marquee games like India vs South Africa are televised, other fixtures are primarily accessible through digital platforms. India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Online, ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: How To Watch IND U19 vs AFG U19 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV.

Global Access: Fans worldwide can stream the Namibia vs Scotland match live and for free on ICC.tv. Viewers will need to register a free account on the official ICC platform to access the coverage.

India: While this specific fixture does not have a confirmed TV broadcast on Star Sports, digital highlights will be available via JioHotstar and the ICC official app. Scotland come into this match looking to bounce back from a 61-run defeat against Afghanistan earlier in the week. Captain Richie Berrington will be looking for a more robust performance from his top order, particularly George Munsey and Michael Jones, who struggled to find momentum in their previous outing. Namibia, led by the reliable Gerhard Erasmus, arrive with a squad boasting significant experience in ICC events. All-rounder JJ Smit and veteran spinner Bernard Scholtz are expected to play pivotal roles. This match is Namibia’s first major outing on the tour, making it essential for their bowlers to find the right lengths on the relatively small Bengaluru boundaries. The 2026 World Cup features 20 teams, with Namibia and Scotland both hoping to replicate their past successes of reaching the Super 8s or Super 12s. Following today’s game, Scotland will wrap up their preparations, while Namibia is scheduled for a final practice match against India A on 6 February.

