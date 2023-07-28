South Zone will cross swords with North East Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Friday, July 28 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2. The upcoming clash is slated to get underway at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The BCCI media rights are yet to be sold and therefore the live telecast of the forthcoming encounter match would not be available in India. However, Indians fans need not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the Seodhar Trophy clash on Friday on the BCCI.TV website and the official BCCI App. Sports News | Deodhar Trophy: Abhimanyu Easwaran's Hundred Headlines East's 8-wicket Win

South Zone vs North East Zone Live

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

