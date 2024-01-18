Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe square off in the decider of the three-match T20I series, on January 18. The series is tied 1-1 after Zimbabwe pulled off a memorable victory in the 2nd T20I, few days ago. The SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and it will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 1 TV channel will provide live telecast of the SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I. Fans can also watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website. Angry Sri Lanka Coach Chris Silverwood Throws Away His Notepad After Maheesh Theekshana Drops Luke Jongwe's Catch During ZIM vs SL 2nd T20I 2024 (Watch Video).

SL vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 Live

Sikandar Raza's 🇿🇼 registered their 1️⃣st T20I win against Wanindu Hasaranga's 🇱🇰 in their last face-off 💪💥 Can the Chevrons replicate their winning magic in the series decider? 🏏 Tune in for #SLvsZIM today from 7:00 PM onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/wTgXriTd0c — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)