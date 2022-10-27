After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa displayed strong batting performance as they scored a mammoth 205-5 thanks to a blistering century from Rilee Rossouw. Rossouw scored a 56-ball 109 and was well supported by Quinton de Kock who scored a 38-ball 63. None of the Bangladesh bowlers could make an impact except for Mustafizur Rahman, who bowled a tight spell of 0-25 in his four overs. Bangladesh had a shaky start to the chase and crumbled down in a modest total of 101. They had no answers to the fiery bowling performance of Anrich Nortje (4-10) and Tabraiz Shamsi (3-20).

South Africa Register Big Win:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)