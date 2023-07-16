Imam-Ul-Haq took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama on Day 1 of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match in Galle. Fielding at short-leg, Haq stuck out his right hand and grabbed on to the ball after it had taken the edge of Samarawickrama's bat. The wicketkeeper-batter, who had batted well for his 36 runs, looked absolutely shocked after the catch was taken. Shaheen Afridi Completes 100 Wickets, Achieves Feat During Day 1 of PAK vs SL 1st Test.

Watch Imam-ul-Haq's Catch Here

