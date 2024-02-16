Ravi Ashwin has completed his 500 Test wickets during IND vs ENG 3rd Test as he took an early wicket of Zak Crawley. Australian spinner Nathon Lyon has extended his wishes to Ravi Aswin via a social media post. Nathon Lyon went on to say, "Massive congratulations on taking 500 Test match wickets, it has been an incredible journey to watch. I have got nothing but respect for you, the way you have gone about it and your skill level, it's been amazing to me to compete against you and also learn a few. Congratulations and Plenty more to come." 'Wonderful to See Another Indian...' Anil Kumble Congratulates Ravi Ashwin As He Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Him to Take 500 Wickets in Test Cricket.

Watch Video Here

Congratulation to @ashwinravi99 on achieving the 500 Test wicket milestone. Many more to come. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/XANzv1Lcn7 — Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) February 16, 2024

