Ex-Indian Cricketer Anil Kumble who became the first bowler to take 500 Test wickets for India has now congratulated Ravi Ashwin who achieved the feat of 500 Test wickets during IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024. Anil Kumble on his social media wrote. "A champion bowler who never stops to learn. Congratulations Ravi Ashwin on this monumental achievement! Wonderful to see another Indian spinner joining the club." Ashwin took the wicket of Zak Crawley to complete his 500 Test wickets. Ravi Ashwin Becomes Second Indian Bowler After Anil Kumble To Take 500 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

View Post Here

A champion bowler who never stops to learn. Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on this monumental achievement! Wonderful to see another Indian spinner joining the club.#Ashwin #IndvEng — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)