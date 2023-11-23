A rampage from Josh Inglis in the 1st T20I of the five-match series against India as he scores a scintillating century and powers Australia to a score of 208/3. He received support from Steve Smith, who scored a half-century but not much from others. Among the Indian bowlers, only Mukesh Kumar was the shining light as he was the most economical while others were taken to the cleaners. Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi shared a wicket each. JioCinema Down? Users Get 'Update Your App' Message While Watching IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Live Streaming Online.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023 Innings Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)