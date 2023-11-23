India is currently taking on Australia in the 1st of five-match T20I series at Vishakhapatnam. Australia have been put in to bat first in the game and fans await some exciting action from the match. But JioCinema, providing the live streaming of the match on their app, keeps showing 'Update Your App' message. Users, not being able to watch the match live, take to social media to complain for it. Josh Inglis Scores His Maiden Century in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2023.

Hey JioCinema Fix Your Bugs

Hey @JioCinema fix your bugs. Even after updating and reinstalling the app, it is asking me to update again. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) November 23, 2023

No is the Only Answer

Anyone able to watch #INDvsAUS match on @JioCinema.. cz I’m having a pretty interesting experience 😂 the app has just given up.. says “Update your app” and doesn’t work post update, even tried reinstalling but NO is the only answer from Jio it seems! Laut aao @DisneyPlusHS 😅 — chetna bansal (@curious_cb) November 23, 2023

Useless

All 3Cr people get this? JioCinema is one useless app. I don’t have any app updates and not able to watch the live stream. What’s with the “update your app” video? 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/croY80tfkn — Jojjabijjan  Sreenivas || ஸ்ரீநிவாஸ் (@i_sreenivas) November 23, 2023

What Am I Missing?

I keep getting an “update your app” message on @JioCinema when I try to watch the T20. What am I missing? pic.twitter.com/vhk9EThBFs — Nakul Shenoy (@nakulshenoy) November 23, 2023

What The Hell

#jiocinema I want to watch the Game. What the hell is update your app on TV screen? @JioCare #JioCinema pic.twitter.com/192vF0oTpc — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0412) November 23, 2023

