Shakib Al Hasan, captain of the Bangladesh team in the India vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2022, have won the toss and opted to bat first. The Dhaka pitch has some grass on it, so its difficult to understand how the soil underneath would behave. Bangladesh has two changes, Mominul Haque comes in place of Mohammad Yasir, Taskin Ahmed replaces Ebadot Hossain. India also has one change, Jaydev Unadkat gets his much-awaited comeback Test, replacing Kuldeep Yadav. Byju’s, MPL Want to End Jersey and Kit Sponsorship Agreements of Indian Cricket Team with BCCI.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Report

2nd Test: Bangladesh have won the toss & elected to bat.#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/TBBWWsXPM9 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 22, 2022

