Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India would bowl first in the 2nd ODI against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday, July 14. The big news is that Virat Kohli has returned to the team and he would replace Shreyas Iyer.

See Toss Report:

2ND ODI. India won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/N4iVtxbNBF #ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

See Playing XI of both sides:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

