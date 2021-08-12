England have won the toss and they have opted to bowl first in the second Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground. India have recalled Ishant Sharma in the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Shardul Thakur.

See the tweet here:

Toss & team news from Lord's! England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 2⃣nd #ENGvIND Test. 🏏 Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/KGM2YELLde Here's India's Playing XI 🔽 pic.twitter.com/leCpLfUDnG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

