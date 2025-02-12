Jos Buttler won the toss yet again and asked India to bat first in the third and final IND vs ENG ODI 2025. As expected India made wholesome changes, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Arshdeep Singh in place of Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Mohammed Shami in the XI. England, also made one change, bringing in Tom Banton for Jamie Overton. Jadeja and Shami are rested, while Chakaravarthy is out due to a niggle. The series is already pocketed by India, who claimed the first and second ODI comprehensively and will look to head into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 high on confidence taking the IND vs ENG ODI Series 3-0. Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph for Young Fan, Team India Captain Shows Nice Gesture By Engaging in Friendly Conversation With Him Alongside Rishabh Pant and Other Cricketers (Watch Video)

England Win Toss, Opt To Field

England have won the toss and elect to bowl first in the 3rd and final ODI of the series. Live - https://t.co/S88KfhFzri… #INDvENG@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/TrVAf1FUAT — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

