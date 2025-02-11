India have won the ODI series against England by a margin of 2-0 and will enter the third ODI at Afghanistan for a clean sweep ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. India played the second ODI at Cuttack and during their stay in Bhubaneswar, some of the team India cricketers met a young fan. Rohit Sharma was part of the group and provided the fan with his autograph and also engaged in a friendly conversation with him. Rishabh Pant was also there and he joined in. Fans loved Rohit's gesture and the video went viral on social media. Rohit Sharma Speaks On His Strong Mindset After Century in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025, Says 'I Understand What Is Required of Me; I’ve Played for a Long Time Now’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Signs Autograph for Young Fan

- A lovely video of Rohit Sharma with little fan.❤️ Captain Rohit, Rishab Pant, Jaiswal, Abhishek Nair and T Dilip are sitting together and having dinner at team hotel in Bhuvneshwar when a little fan comes to take an autograph from Rohit and Rohit and Rishab talk with him so… pic.twitter.com/7Tt93JSYjA — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) February 10, 2025

