South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the first ODI against South Africa. For India, Venkatesh Iyer, as was expected, is set to make his ODI debut. Marco Jansen makes his ODI debut for South Africa.

See Tweet:

1ST ODI. South Africa win the toss and elect to bat. https://t.co/PJ4gV8SFQb #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2022

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

