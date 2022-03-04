A Twitter user by name 'shruti #100' with handle- @Quick__Single, predicted Virat Kohli's dismissal and believe it or not, it actually came true! Not just she predicted the actual runs Kohli will score but the nature of dismissal and the bowler who will dismiss the star batsman. Kohli was dismissed on 45 by Lasith Embuldeniya as predicted by the fan. Her tweet is now going viral. Virat Kohli Felicitated By BCCI During 100th Test, Anushka Sharma Accompanies Indian Cricket Star (See Pic).

Kohli Won't score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he'll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

Yes, We Believe You!

Mai match fix nahi karvaati guys — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 4, 2022

It is All Over Internet!

