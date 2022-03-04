Virat Kohli was felicitated by BCCI on the occasion of him reaching 100 Test matches for India during the 1st game against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present. The former Indian skipper is the 12th Indian to achieve the feat and 71st overall.

Virat Kohli being felicitated by the BCCI and been given his 100th Test cap, he's with Anushka out there. pic.twitter.com/g8j3zHZbx9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2022

