The Women in Blue have won their first two encounters against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Now, the India women's national cricket team are in for their next clash, and it is the important IND-W vs SA-W. The India vs South Africa Women ODI is being held on Thursday, October 9, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. South Africa women's national cricket team are entering the match following a loss against England and a win against New Zealand. Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt has won the toss and elected to field. Both India and South Africa have made one change each. Renuka Thakur has replaced Amanjot Kaur for India. Tumi Sekhukhune replaces Masabata Klaas for South Africa. India Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

South Africa Women Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Update

