The India Women's National Cricket Team have made a wonderful start to their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign. The hosts have won the first match against Sri Lanka by a convincing 59 runs (via DLS method). In their second encounter, they locked horns with arch-rivals Pakistan. Harmanpreet Kaur & co. won that game too, by a big 88 runs. Now the Women in Blue will be facing the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in their third ICC Women's World Cup 2025 league phase match.

Ahead of the India vs South Africa Women's ODI match, set to be played on Thursday, October 9, the hosts are the only side besides England to have an all-win run. The Proteas Women did win their last game against New Zealand by six wickets, but in their first match, they suffered a big defeat, as England Women beat them by 10 wickets. The comeback has already been asserted, but South Africa need to maintain consistency with the bat.

Visakhapatnam Weather Updates Live for IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025

The IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The India Women vs South Africa Women match is organized to begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, October 9. Unfortunately, a threat of rain to halt the IND-W vs SA-W match can be seen in the weather forecast. However, the forecast shows that rainfall could be expected only in the initial couple of hours, post which a clear sky is speculated. The temperature is expected to remain around 26 degrees Celsius throughout the match time in Vizag.

ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The surface at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam usually appears to be batting-friendly. However, the pitch does offer some assistance to the spinners as the game progresses, if there is no dew. The venue last hosted a women's game in 2014, but recent IPL matches have seen multiple 200+ scores per innings, so decent totals can be hoped for in the IND-W vs SA-W game.

