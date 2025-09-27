The India national cricket team secured a thrilling win against the Sri Lanka national cricket team after the match went into a Super Over in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pathum Nissanka's century went in vain as Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh shone for India, which helped the Men in Blue to stay unbeaten in the ongoing tournament. Batting first, India posted 202-5 in 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 61 runs off 31 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes. Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 49 runs off 34 balls with the help of five boundaries. For Sri Lanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dashun Shanaka, and Charith Asalanka took one wicket apiece. While chasing a mammoth 203-run target, Pathum Nissanka slammed his maiden T20I century. The Sri Lankan opener became the third batter after Babar Hayat and Virat Kohli to hit a century in the T20 Edition of the Asia Cup. Nissanka played a superb knock of 107 runs off 58 deliveries, including seven fours and six sixes. Kusal Perera slammed 58 runs off 32 balls with the help of nine boundaries. In the last over, Indian speedster Harshit Rana defended 12 runs as the match went into the super over. In the Super Over, Arshdeep Singh of India bowled superbly as Sri Lanka made two runs. While chasing, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav guided Men in Blue to a comfortable win. Pathum Nissanka hammered His Maiden Century in T20Is, Becomes Third Batter to Hit Hundred in T20 Asia Cup During IND vs SL Super 4 Match.

Super Over in Asia Cup 2025!

India Win Super Over Against Sri Lanka!

