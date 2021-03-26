India vs England 2nd ODI Playing XI
England Playing XI
We win the toss and bowl ⚪
🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 26, 2021
Rishabh Pant Makes Return to India Playing XI
2nd ODI. India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, KL Rahul, R Pant, H Pandya, K Pandya, S Thakur, B Kumar, K Yadav, P Krishna https://t.co/RrLvC1S7EI #INDvENG @Paytm
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2021
