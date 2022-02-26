India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. While India are unchanged, Sri Lanka have made two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out while Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka make it to playing XI.
India Playing XI
Captain @ImRo45 wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20I.
An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia
Live - https://t.co/ImBxdhXjSc #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/DdEebeL2rP
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
Sri Lanka Playing XI
2ND T20I. Sri Lanka XI: P Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, B Fernando, P Jayawickrama https://t.co/KhHvQG09BL #INDvSL @Paytm
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022
