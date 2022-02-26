India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. While India are unchanged, Sri Lanka have made two changes. Janith Liyanage and Jeffrey Vandersay are out while Binura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka make it to playing XI.

India Playing XI

Sri Lanka Playing XI

2ND T20I. Sri Lanka XI: P Nissanka, D Gunathilaka, K Mishara, C Asalanka, D Chandimal (wk), D Shanaka (c), C Karunaratne, D Chameera, L Kumara, B Fernando, P Jayawickrama https://t.co/KhHvQG09BL #INDvSL @Paytm — BCCI (@BCCI) February 26, 2022

