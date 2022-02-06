Alzarri Joseph struck twice for India in the 14th over of the first ODI by dismissing skipper Rohit Sharma first and then former captain Virat Kohli. While Rohit Sharma fell on the first ball of the over, Kohli was dismissed on the fifth delivery.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)