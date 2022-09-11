Team India were knocked out early from Asia Cup 2022 but fans who were in Dubai wanted to attend the finals of the competition between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. However, Bharat Army and other Indian fans were not allowed to enter the Dubai International Stadium for wearing India jerseys' claimed some fans of the Men in Blue on Twitter.

😡 SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/5zORYZBcOy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022

