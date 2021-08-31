Having finished the quarantine period in Dubai, Delhi Capitals started their first training session on Saturday and the players were spotted playing football in one of the practice sessions. The franchise shared a video that showed how the DC players enjoyed taking to football and looked super energised during the match. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer received a special mention for his remarkable football tactics by DC after practicing the game with All Stars Football Club.

Take a Look at Delhi Capital's Football Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)