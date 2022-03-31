Ishant Sharma is one of the most successful Indian bowlers of all time. The pacer performed brilliantly for the national team and in the IPL as well. The veteran was unsold during the IPL 2022 Mega auction. But was present during the RCB vs KKR clash as he watched the game from the virtual guest box much to the shock of many fans.

Ishant Sharma was one of member in virtual guest box yesterday night. pic.twitter.com/lE9K3ddDw4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2022

Who?

What??

Unbelievable

Ishant Sharma in Virtual Gear Box ?? Wait What ?? pic.twitter.com/uHCjcdIyFQ — Smith (@Odinkabaap) March 30, 2022

Shocked

Ishant Sharma was seen in the virtual guest box 🙁😬#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/pqeifHybEF — That Cricket Guy (@somecricketguy) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)