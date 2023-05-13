In a clash that might tourn out to be a lusty blow knocking them out of the competition, both SRH and LSG make some changes to their playing XI. LSG finally had to bench out of form Deepak Hooda as they bring Prerak Mankad to replace him. Given how the bowling turned out last game, Yudhvir Singh replaces Mohsin Khan. SRH has Fazalhaq Farooqi back in the XI as well and Sanvir Singh waiting to come in as impact player.

SRH vs LSG Playing XI

