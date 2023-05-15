Gujarat Titans have become the first team to officially qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs after a convincing 34-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, May 15. The defending champions, who already are placed at the top of the points table, consolidated their stay and have reached 18 points. A testament to their dominance in the tournament is that they have qualified with a game in hand. This victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad also has ensured Gujarat Titans finish in the top two for a second consecutive season. Last year, they had won the first qualifier and went on to clinch the title by beating Rajasthan Royals in the final. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been officially knocked out of the tournament with this defeat. Team Hat-Trick! Sunrisers Hyderabad Have Three Wickets in Three Balls, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Claims Fifer During GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

The architect of this massive victory is Shubman Gill, who has been splendid on the night at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The young right-hander scored his maiden IPL century on a ground where he has a lot of runs. In the process of scoring his hundred, Gill also went past 1000 runs for Gujarat Titans and also became the first batter of this franchise to get to the three-figure mark. While Gill’s performance was the highlight of Gujarat Titans’ batting performance, for Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took a five-wicket haul. It was the second time Bhuvi scalped five wickets in an innings in the IPL. Gujarat Titans, at one point in time, seemed like they were getting more than 200 or even 220, but four wickets were lost in the final over of their innings, eventually ending up with 188/9. 'Super Star of Next Generation!' Netizens Hail Shubman Gill After He Scores Maiden IPL Century During GT vs SRH Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have themselves to blame for this defeat. Scoring close to 200 runs on a pitch in the second innings was always going to be a tough ask. Losing wickets regularly did not help their chase as all they could manage in the end was 154/9. Heinrich Klaasen was the lone warrior for them with a fighting half-century, his second of the season.

