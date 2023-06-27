Ireland will square off against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a Group B match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier on June 27, 2023, Tuesday. The match will take place at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, and has a start time of 12.30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers and the live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports 1/HD Channel. The fans can also catch the live streaming of the match on hotstar and fancode. Keep reading more for all the relevant information. Zimbabwe Cross 400 Run-Mark for the First Time in ODIs, Register 408/6 Against USA in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

Ireland vs UAE live streaming

Tomorrow morning we play our final Group B match of the ICC @cricketworldcup Qualifier - starts 8am (Ireland time). You can follow the scores here: https://t.co/E4vhRyybCh, however, this is a non-broadcast match. Let's be #BackingGreen! ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/NX3wZcuQVc — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)