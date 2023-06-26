Zimbabwe are in great form in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier as they now post their biggest ever total in ODIs by posting a mammoth total of 408 runs on the board. Sean Williams, who has been in great form in the competition scored 174 and he was well supported by Joylord Gumbie (78), Sikandar Raza (48) and Ryan Burl (47). Burl's strong finish helped the score to beyond 400. Sean Williams Scores His Second Century in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Achieves Feat During ZIM vs USA Clash.

Zimbabwe Cross 400 Run-Mark for the First Time in ODIs

Zimbabwe have posted a mammoth total in Harare on the back of a memorable knock from Sean Williams 👊#CWC23 | #ZIMvUSA: https://t.co/1lk1Y9u9hm pic.twitter.com/yydFdKmUT4 — ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)