Ishan Kishan slammed his way to the fastest double hundred in ODIs (210) as he made his way into the record books during the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 on Saturday, December 10. The left-hander took apart Bangladesh's bowling attack and played a gem of an innings, that came off 131 deliveries which included 24 fours and 10 sixes. His knock set up India's massive 227-run win over Bangladesh after they ended up posting a mammoth 409/8. Ishan Kishan Scores 200: Full List of Batsmen Who Have Scored Double Hundred in ODI Cricket

Watch Ishan Kishan's Sensational Double Hundred Here:

