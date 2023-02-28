One of the historic Test matches saw New Zealand turn things around against England in the final day of the 2nd Test match at Basin Reserve and secure a memorable victory. England almost made it over the finishing line with tailenders James Anderson and Jack Leach batting. When only 2 runs were needed for win, James Anderson tickled a ball going down leg side from Neil Wager and got caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell. Anderson couldn't believe himself while New Zealand celebrated. It wasn't the most beautiful dismissals but in terms of effectiveness it did enough for the kiwis. New Zealand Become Third Country in Test Cricket History to Win a Match After Being Asked to Follow-On, Black Caps Achieve Historic Feat With One-Run Win Over England in 2nd Test.

James Anderson Dismissal Video

WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET New Zealand have won it by the barest of margins... This is test cricket at its finest ❤️ #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cFgtFBIkR4 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023

