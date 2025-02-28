Jasprit Bumrah was spotted having an interaction with Jemimah Rodrigues on the sidelines of WPL 2025. The experienced pacer has begun his training as he aims at returning from injury and shared some words with the India women's national cricket team and the Delhi Capitals star. Jasprit Bumrah has recently resumed bowling in the nets, after being sidelined with an injury since the fifth test in Sydney of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Jemimah Rodrigues will be in action when her side takes on Mumbai Indians in the DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Jasprit Bumrah Starts Bowling In the Nets As He Kicks-Off Preparation For Upcoming IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Interacting With Jemimah Rodrigues:

When Jassi met Jemi 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ruRAkSoUv7 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 28, 2025

