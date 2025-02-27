Jasprit Bumrah got ruled out of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to suffering a back injury in the India vs Australia Test series back in January. Although the injury didn't seem very serious, Bumrah's recovery was going to take more time. Gradually Bumrah is getting fitter and he has started bowling at the nets. He is likely to feature for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2025. Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up on His Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy Honour, Says ‘I’d Seen My Childhood Heroes Win This Award’.

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Bowling In the Nets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

