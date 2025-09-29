After winning the Asia Cup 2025 tournament, India national cricket team speedster Jasprit Bumrah has created a buzz on social media after he shared a latest Instagram story on his handle on Monday, September 29. Jasprit Bumrah posted, "Yes the rumours are true. I'm joining my 3rd blue team. Revealing tomorrow." Since then, this has created a buzz on social media about Bumrah supporting the India women's national cricket team during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 tournament. Talking about his performance in the Asia Cup 2025, the right-arm pacer picked up seven wickets in five matches. Jasprit Bumrah Performs 'Plane Downing' Celebration After Dismissing Haris Rauf During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram Story

Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/jaspritb1)

