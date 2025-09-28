India national cricket team speedster Jasprit Bumrah performed the "plane downing gesture" after he dismissed Pakistan national cricket team player Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. The wicket incident happened during the fifth ball of the 18th over. The right-arm seamer bowled a superb yorker on the base of off-stump, and Rauf didn't cover the line, and the ball crashed onto his stumps. After dismissing Haris Rauf, Jasprit Bumrah did a plane downing gesture, which is now going viral on social media. Mohammad Haris Wicket Video: Watch Axar Patel Dismisses Pakistan Batter for Duck During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Jasprit Bumrah Performs 'Plane Downing' Celebration

Brilliant Yorker by Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah. Yorker. Rauf had no answer. 🥵 Watch the Asia Cup Final LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ANoD149Fyp — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2025

