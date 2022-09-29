Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, according to BCCI sources. The Indian pacer has sustained a back injury and will not travel with the men in blue to Australia to participate in the ICC event in October. He just returned from a long-term injury which kept him out of the Asia Cup 2022. Heartbroken Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the bowler's frequent injury issues and the news of his potential unavailability in the showcase event.

Here are some fans' reactions on Bumrah's injury:

'Ye Dukh Kahe Khatam nehi hota be'

First Ravindra Jadeja and now Jasprit Bumrah...#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Y07VkDLcnS — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) September 29, 2022

'Jasprit Bumrah Injured'

Jasprit Bumrah injured. Might take 4-6 months to recover Jofra Archer injured. Might take a few months to recover Mumbai Indians fans right now 😑 pic.twitter.com/RtP2w7jFcm — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) September 29, 2022

'Huge Blow for India'

No Jasprit Bumrah, No Ravindra Jadeja in this T20 World Cup 2022 - Huge blow for India. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 29, 2022

'Rohit Sharma Loves Challenges'

In 2018 :- Rohit Sharma Won Asia Cup Without Virat Kohli. In 2022 :- Rohit Sharma Gonna Win T20I WC Without Jasprit Bumrah & Jadeja. Just Believe !!!!! 👊 Rohit Sharma Loves Challenges 💙#JaspritBumrah || #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/0j9vtBtXPq — Prof. Boies Pilled Bell 🪄 (@Lil_Boies45) September 29, 2022

'Current Situation of Indian Fans'

Current situation of all Indian fans after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are unavailable for T20 World Cup :#T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/VYad1SB9YP — Utsav 💙 (@utsav045) September 29, 2022

