England's Jos Buttler would miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League to be held in the UAE, as he and his wife are expecting their second child. Rajasthan Royals have named New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman Glenn Phillips as a replacement.

See their tweet here:

Jos Buttler will not be part of the remainder of #IPL2021, as he and Louise are expecting a second child soon. We wish them well, and can't wait for the newest member of the #RoyalsFamily. 💗 pic.twitter.com/rHfeQTmvvg — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

Rajasthan's newest signing:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)