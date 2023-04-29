Irish quick Josh Little finally comes to his own in the IPL as he bags a man of the match performance with his figures of 25/2. At a time when KKR openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz was taking on GT bowlers, Josh Little kept him silent and also took the big wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana in one over to break the spine of KKR's batting.

Josh Little Wins Man of the Match Award

Fantastic night at Eden Gardens! Shoutout to Josh Little for an amazing spell @vijayshankar260 for a memorable knock 🤙🤗 pic.twitter.com/GC3C3UnfSj — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)